Monthly retail sales up 3.8% despite rising cost of living

The figures revealed a significant increase in sales for several sectors compared to April last year when non-essential retail and services were closed due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Monthly retail sales up 3.8% despite rising cost of living

The rise in retail sales comes despite high levels of consumer inflation. Picture: Stephen Collins

Mon, 30 May, 2022 - 12:54
Emma Taggart

The volume of retail sales rose by 3.8% in the month of April on a monthly basis and 6.1% annually, new figures released today by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show. 

The figures revealed a significant increase in sales for a number of sectors compared to April last year when non-essential retail and services were closed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The rise in retail sales comes despite high levels of consumer inflation.

Sales in bars rose by 531% compared with April 2021 when bars were closed with the exception of ancillary services.  However, bar sales still remain 24.4% lower compared to their pre-Covid-19 level in February 2020.

Several sectors saw increases in their monthly sales volume, with motor sales experiencing the biggest increase of 33.1%. Elsewhere, sales of clothing and footwear increased by 13.6% on a monthly basis.

However, a number of areas saw a decline in sales, with large volume decreases in department stores, down 42.5% compared to March 2022 and furniture and lighting, which was down 8.8% compared to last year.

The value of sales in the fuel sector rose by 30.4% in the year to April 2022. However, the volume rose by just 2.9% over the same period, demonstrating the significantly increased prices compared to the previous year.

Figures from the CSO also revealed that compared to pre-Covid sales levels in February 2020, the volume of retail sales in April 2022 was 9.7% higher. 

The largest decreases in the volume of sales in April 2022 when compared to pre-Covid levels were found in department stores, down 40.9%, as well as the books, newspapers and stationery sector, which was down 27.5%.

The proportion of retail sales carried out online (from Irish registered companies) was 4.8% in April 2022 a slight decline from 5.0% in March 2022 and a significant drop from 10.1% of sales in April 2021 and 15.3% in April 2020. These figures do not include the fraction of Irish retail sales being transacted online with non-Irish registered companies.

Read More

ESB to hire 1,000 people as part of net zero push

More in this section

Manchester City v Aston Villa - Premier League Over half of Premier League clubs are raising top ticket prices
RUSSIA Gas 1 Russia to settle Eurobond debt in mirror of EU payments for gas
Brian Keegan: Linking tax and social welfare systems for the benefit of all Brian Keegan: Linking tax and social welfare systems for the benefit of all
<p>German inflation soared to 8.7%, the highest level since records began. Picture: Imke Lass</p>

German inflation hits fresh record, piling pressure on ECB

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices