Brian Keegan: Linking tax and social welfare systems for the benefit of all

Attitudes towards those involved in social welfare fraud versus those who perpetrate tax fraud can differ. While it should be hard to make any distinction from an ethical standpoint, some people seem to think that defrauding the State by taking money to which they are not entitled is in some way worse than defrauding the State by not paying what is due.

The motivation for fraud can muddy the waters yet further. Declaring income for tax purposes can often mean a loss of some if not all social welfare benefits.

For this reason the proposals made by the minister for social protection earlier this month concerning the rent a room scheme make good sense. The idea is that social welfare recipients can offer a room in their home to a rental value of €14,000 per annum without affecting their welfare entitlements.

This would dovetail with an income tax relief which has existed for many years whereby income from renting a room up to €14,000 per annum is disregarded for tax purposes.

Unfortunately, not every element of the social welfare system matches up with the tax system. A few years ago, a major investigation was opened to recover taxes due on social welfare pensions, and tens of millions of euros in taxes were recovered from pensioners on money which the State itself had paid out.

Information exchange arrangements between the Revenue Commissioners, the Department of Social Protection, and other State agencies have undoubtedly improved since. Inconsistencies remain though between eligibility criteria and the tax treatment of many social welfare benefits.

Confusion arises because most, though not all, social welfare benefits are taxable. The entitlement to some benefits such as disability benefit tapers off by reference to the amount of income being earned, but the calculations are complicated and can be off-putting particularly for anyone who has been outside of the bureaucratic loop for a while.

Furthermore there are valuable welfare benefits, for example medical cards and travel passes, which fall outside the reckoning altogether for tax purposes. Even though they are not taxable, they clearly have value.

Medical cards in particular can be lost where the medical card holder is earning, for want of a better expression, too much income. In an extreme example of the complexity of the system, holding a medical card can in some instances reduce the USC rate charged on income.

A recent report from the Irish Congress of Trade Unions on what it terms the “social wage” – a measure of how much better off individuals are from social spending by Government on welfare supports and services – points out quite convincingly that Irish welfare recipients don’t do particularly well compared to many European counterparts. The suggestion by Congress that this can be fixed by taxing employers and the self-employed more is perhaps less convincing, and certainly less original.

It should however be possible to make moves in the right direction and get a better deal for workers by removing legitimate fears of loss of welfare entitlements when employment is taken up. By aggregating the value of benefits and income for income tax purposes up to a clear threshold without creating concern over losing either, many people might feel better rewarded for their endeavour while at the same time removing reasons to engage either in tax fraud or welfare fraud.

While there are no simple answers, linking the tax and social welfare treatment of money from renting a room sets a useful example. We need more of this kind of thinking.

- Brian Keegan is director of public policy at Chartered Accountants Ireland