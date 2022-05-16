European gas prices rise as EU says rouble payments violate sanctions

Natural gas prices rose after the EU said companies would violate sanctions by opening bank accounts in roubles to purchase Russian supplies, thrusting the payment issue back into the spotlight as bills come due.

The European Commission said that buyers can open an account in euros or dollars at Gazprombank, and that transactions must be declared closed after those deposits. Opening a roubles account, as demanded by Moscow, would go “beyond the indications” given to member states as to what is allowed.