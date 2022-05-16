European gas prices rise as EU says rouble payments violate sanctions

Natural gas prices rose after the EU said companies would violate sanctions by opening bank accounts in roubles to purchase Russian supplies, thrusting the payment issue back into the spotlight as bills come due.
The European Commission said that buyers can open an account in euros or dollars at Gazprombank, and that transactions must be declared closed after those deposits. Opening a roubles account, as demanded by Moscow, would go “beyond the indications” given to member states as to what is allowed.
Earlier, the dispute seemed to have eased, after the EU indicated earlier this month that revised guidelines would allow companies to keep importing Russian gas without breaching sanctions.
The comments are the latest twist in a weeks-long standoff over payments for gas from Russia, the EU’s main provider. Moscow has directed that buyers pay for the fuel in roubles via a system that allows for currency conversion. But companies have been worried that doing so would run afoul of sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
Benchmark European wholesale gas prices traded 1.4% higher at €94.16 per megawatt-hour. The contract earlier dropped to the lowest since April 19 before reversing those losses. The UK equivalent traded 7.9% higher.
Russia has already cut gas flows to Poland and Bulgaria over the payment issue, and last week shipments through Ukraine were curbed amid fighting in the eastern part of the country.
