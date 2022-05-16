European gas prices rise as EU says rouble payments violate sanctions

The European Commission said that buyers can open an account in euros or dollars at Gazprombank
European gas prices rise as EU says rouble payments violate sanctions

Opening a roubles account to purchase Russian supplies, as demanded by Moscow, would go 'beyond the indications' given to member states as to what is allowed.

Mon, 16 May, 2022 - 15:07
Verity Ratcliffe and Brian Wingfield

Natural gas prices rose after the EU said companies would violate sanctions by opening bank accounts in roubles to purchase Russian supplies, thrusting the payment issue back into the spotlight as bills come due.

The European Commission said that buyers can open an account in euros or dollars at Gazprombank, and that transactions must be declared closed after those deposits. Opening a roubles account, as demanded by Moscow, would go “beyond the indications” given to member states as to what is allowed.

Earlier, the dispute seemed to have eased, after the EU indicated earlier this month that revised guidelines would allow companies to keep importing Russian gas without breaching sanctions.

Standoff

The comments are the latest twist in a weeks-long standoff over payments for gas from Russia, the EU’s main provider. Moscow has directed that buyers pay for the fuel in roubles via a system that allows for currency conversion. But companies have been worried that doing so would run afoul of sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Benchmark European wholesale gas prices traded 1.4% higher at €94.16 per megawatt-hour. The contract earlier dropped to the lowest since April 19 before reversing those losses. The UK equivalent traded 7.9% higher. 

Russia has already cut gas flows to Poland and Bulgaria over the payment issue, and last week shipments through Ukraine were curbed amid fighting in the eastern part of the country. 

  • Bloomberg

Read More

EU cuts forecasts for economic growth as fallout from war in Ukraine widens

More in this section

Baby Milk Formula and Baby Bottles The US infant formula shortage explained 
Germany European Central Bank Markets bet ECB will hike interest rates aggressively by 1% this year       
London bets on luxury hotels to lure tourists      London bets on luxury hotels to lure tourists     
#Energy Prices#UkraineRoubles
<p>The need for a more collaborative approach with agreed timelines across all of the institutions was discussed, as was a more inclusive system-wide approach to the consolidation.</p>

Banks agree that more work is needed to help customers move accounts

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices