Record number of homes began construction in the past 12 months

A record number of new homes began construction in the last 12 months new figures show.

The Department of Housing said construction commencement notices for 2,809 new residential homes were received for March. It brings to 34,846, the number of new homes to commence construction in the past year. The figure is the highest rolling 12-month total since the State first began collating the data.

With the exception of 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic meant there were significant restrictions on construction, the number of residential homes for which Commencement Notices were received has increased every year since 2015.

While the 12-month figure includes pent-up projects that could not commence construction due to pandemic restrictions, it is close to the 35,000 believed by many to be required each year to meet demand and address the acute housing crisis. The large number of Ukrainian refugees requiring accommodation has also placed further pressure on the system.

The Government's Housing for All plan targets 33,000 new units each year up until 2030 made up of 10,000 social housing units, 4,000 homes for affordable purchase, 2,000 cost rental homes and 17,000 private homes.

Planning permission was last year for just under 43,000 new housing units, a four-fold increase on the number approved a decade ago.

The total number of homes for which commencement notices were received in March 2022 (2,809 units) was also 21% higher than February 2022 (2,327 units) and 190% higher than March 2021.

The four Dublin local authorities accounted for more than a third (1.071) of all the new homes that began construction in March. 328 homes began construction across Cork city and county.

A Commencement Notice is a notification that a person intends to carry out either works or a material change of use. The notice must be given between 14 and 28 days before work begins. Once validated by the building control authority, works must commence on site within the 28 day period.