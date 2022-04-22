Operations to begin at the Port of Cork's new €86m container terminal in Ringaskiddy

New facility will allow the transfer of container operations from Tivoli to Ringaskiddy
Operations to begin at the Port of Cork's new €86m container terminal in Ringaskiddy

The first containers in the Port of Cork Company's €86m Cork Container Terminal (CCT) that has become operational in Ringaskiddy.

Fri, 22 Apr, 2022 - 10:01
Alan Healy

Operations will commence tomorrow at the Port of Cork's new €86m container facility in Ringaskiddy.

The development is a significant milestone and represents the largest single investment in marine infrastructure in its history. The new terminal has been developed to modernise the port infrastructure in Cork Harbour and will ultimately see the transfer of container handling from the docks in Tivoli down to the lower harbour. The investment in the site is also the largest investment of any Irish port over the last 100 years.

The new Cork Container Terminal (CCT) will initially handle containers from the Independent Container Line (ICL) from its transatlantic service between Cork and the east coast of the US. It will also handle the weekly Maersk’s Costarican service as the Port of Cork continues the process of relocating its deep sea trans ocean cargo business to CCT in Ringaskiddy.

Conor Mowlds, Chief Commercial Officer of Port of Cork Company said: “This is a proud and monumental milestone for our people and our business."

"CCT is the largest investment in our 250-year history. It’s a pivotal project in our strategic efforts to enhance and future proof our offering which will position Cork as an international gateway for trade. As we begin this exciting chapter in our business story, we’d like to thank all those who have supported us in reaching this point.”

The ner terminal is viewed as a key enabler for future growth, not only for the Port of Cork but for the regional and national economy.

