Operations to begin at the Port of Cork's new €86m container terminal in Ringaskiddy

Operations will commence tomorrow at the Port of Cork's new €86m container facility in Ringaskiddy.

The development is a significant milestone and represents the largest single investment in marine infrastructure in its history. The new terminal has been developed to modernise the port infrastructure in Cork Harbour and will ultimately see the transfer of container handling from the docks in Tivoli down to the lower harbour. The investment in the site is also the largest investment of any Irish port over the last 100 years.