Ukraine refugee humanitarian crisis 'to amount to €60bn' for EU countries  

Humanitarian and housing costs of caring for 5.5m Ukrainian refugees will amount to €50bn to €60bn, necessitating more EU funds, a ratings firm has estimated.
DBRS Morningstar said Ukraine's immediate neighbours, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania will bear significant costs and that while there is money available in existing budgets, it predicts "the need for future new funding at the EU level".
"EU countries have jointly opened their frontiers and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees estimates that more than 4.9m refugees have crossed Ukraine's borders, with an additional 7.1m displaced within Ukraine," DBRS said.
"Although the outflow is decelerating to below 50,000 individuals per day, flows are likely to persists as long as Russia’s military operation continues. Poland is taking in the highest share of refugees, around 53%, with Romania and Hungary accounting also for high shares," it said.
The longer the war goes on, more countries will need to take in refugees.
The ratings firm said the total cost would reach between €50bn and €60bn "to relocate and offer protection to 5m refugees in the EU and Norway".
"A prolonged flow of migrants will require mutual EU funding and/or refugee relocations across other member states to alleviate the stress on countries bordering Ukraine. In our view, should military operations continue for a longer period of time, a relocation scheme could be adopted," DBRS said.