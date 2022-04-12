March may have seen US inflation peak but it will likely take time to retreat 

The March consumer price reading represents what many economists expect to be the peak of the current inflationary period
March may have seen US inflation peak but it will likely take time to retreat 

While the Fed has opened the door for a half-percentage point increase in interest rates, inflation isn’t likely to recede to the central bank’s 2% goal any time soon.

Tue, 12 Apr, 2022 - 18:26
Olivia Rockeman

US consumer prices rose in March by the most since late 1981, underscoring the painfully high cost of living and reinforcing pressure on the US Federal Reserve to raise interest rates even more aggressively.

The consumer price index increased 8.5% from a year earlier following a 7.9% annual gain in February, new data showed. The widely-followed inflation gauge rose 1.2% from a month earlier, the biggest gain since 2005. 

The March consumer price reading represents what many economists expect to be the peak of the current inflationary period, capturing the impact of soaring food and energy prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Petrol costs drove half of the monthly increase, while food was also a sizeable contributor, as Americans paid more for vegetables, meats and dairy products. 

The figures are “a welcome respite from the sustained heated core increases of late, and fuel costs look to ease in response to the recent pullback in oil prices”, Sal Guatieri, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets, said. 

“However, food, rent, and a few other items look to remain troublesome and act to slow the expected retreat in inflation in the year ahead,” he said.

While the Fed has opened the door for a half-percentage point increase in interest rates, inflation isn’t likely to recede to the central bank’s 2% goal any time soon.

At the same time, risks that inflation will tip the economy into recession are building. A growing chorus of economists predicts that activity will contract either because consumer spending declines in response to higher prices, or the Fed will over-correct in its effort to catch up. However, the majority still expects the economy to grow.

Europe

Eurozone government bond yields fell on Tuesday, after the US inflation numbers. The focus is turning to Thursday's ECB meeting which could mark another tense moment for policymakers caught between inflation and the economic hit from the war in Ukraine. 

Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the eurozone benchmark, fell slightly to 0.78% after hitting its highest since July 2015 at over 0.87%. 

The yield on the Irish 10-year bond also fell slightly, to 1.4%. The Irish yield was trading at 0.75% on February 24, when Russia started its invasion of Ukraine, and reached 1% on March 17. 

Read More

Crude oil plummets below $100 a barrel as global demand slows

Reuters and Irish Examiner

More in this section

Oil rigs in Cromarty Firth Crude oil plummets below $100 a barrel as global demand slows
FTSE 100 stock John Fahey: Pent-up demand adds to mismatch for Irish housing market
Germany European Central Bank ECB caught between inflation and Ukraine war
#Inflation#UkrainePlace: USAOrganisation: Federal Reserve
<p>Bank of England policymakers fear Britain's currently high inflation could become entrenched.</p>

UK missing 570,000 workers with no end in sight to severe staff shortages

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices