Prices continue to soar for goods as inflation has yet to hit its peak

Largest annual increase in more than 20 years
Thu, 07 Apr, 2022 - 10:58
Cáit Caden

Prices for consumer goods and services rose by 6.7% last month compared with March 2021, the largest annual increase since inflation stood at 7% in November 2000.

The largest price hikes during March 2022 were in transport which rose by 19% due to soaring diesel and petrol prices. Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels increased 17% while alcohol and tobacco went up 7%.

Prices have been rising on an annual basis since April 2021, with annual inflation of 5% or more each month since October,” said statistician Colin Cotter.

Compared with February 2022, the price increase in gas and fuel was due to a rise of 59% in the cost of home heating, while the cost of solid fuels went up 12%. Diesel prices also went up 17% and petrol prices increases by 10%. Airfares went up 18% as well.

From March 2021 up to last month, the annual change in transport costs reflects a rise in the price of diesel which increased by 46%, petrol prices went up 35% and airfares increased by 69%. Electricity prices rose by 22%, while gas was up 28%, home heating oil prices surged 126% and solid fuels were up 20.5% in the year.

These figures are from the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) from the Central Statistics Office (CSO). The index showed that the price increases last month rose compared to 5.6% in February. Economists have warned that the upward trajectory of inflation is only going to get worse.

The Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) recently said inflation is likely to peak at 8.5% in the summer and then moderate. However, the organisation added that inflation will stay at relatively high levels through next year.

Global price pressures for energy and food have continued to rise since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

Vat receipts, which brought in almost €2.5bn in the month, were up by €655m from a year ago.

