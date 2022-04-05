'Increasingly difficult to avoid' curbs in European gas supplies from Russia

European natural gas prices slipped as traders weighed the prospect of energy sanctions on Russia against currently stable supplies from the country.

Benchmark prices settled almost 1% lower after swinging between gains and losses. Russian exports are again in focus after the EU said it’s working on additional measures to penalise Moscow for what appear to be war crimes in Ukraine.

The EU is eyeing a proposal for a mandatory phaseout on coal from Russia but isn’t planning to sanction oil or gas for now, according to people familiar with the matter.

There is no unanimity regarding gas, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in an interview with Spanish radio Cope. The region depends on Russia for about 40% of its gas demand, and finding alternatives will be a massive undertaking, especially if the EU also needs extra volumes to replace Russian coal.

Gas flows have been under close scrutiny recently after Moscow initiated rouble payments for the fuel, the implications of which are still being assessed by major European buyers. Many people are “hopeful” that the situation will stabilise and there won’t be a complete energy embargo or Russia won’t cut off exports, Chris Weafer, chief executive officer of Macro-Advisory said.

“But it’s becoming increasingly difficult to avoid” curbs in supplies, even though that would hurt both Russia and Europe, he said. “If energy exports were to be cut off, then Russia would be starved of that money, Russia would have a financial and severe economic crisis within months, but Europe would have a severe energy crisis — probably by next winter,” he said.

For now, Russian supplies to the continent have been stable, even increasing since the invasion of Ukraine about six weeks ago. Together with robust LNG arrivals, some volatility in the market has eased after the wild swings of last month.

Traders were back on sanctions and stagflation watch as oil and inflation-sensitive bond yields went higher and stock markets drooped ahead of an expected tightening of Western measures against Moscow.

With investors waiting on the new batch of sanctions - most likely on Wednesday according to France's European Affairs Minister - oil was up 1%, lifting benchmark German Bund and U.S. Treasury bond yields again in the process.

Ewan Markson-Brown, a fund manager at CRUX Asset Management, said the path was now towards a brief stint of stagflation.

Bloomberg and Reuters