PwC: Ireland faces 'wave of business failures'     

Business failure rates were running at 15 per 10,000 firms in the last 12 months  — the lowest for 17 years — but have increased in the first three months this year.
PwC: Ireland faces 'wave of business failures'     

The winding down of Covid business supports will likely lead to a rise in insolvencies in Ireland. Picture: iStock

Mon, 04 Apr, 2022 - 08:14
Eamon Quinn

Irish businesses face "a wave" of insolvencies starting this year after a record low level of failures during the Covid-19 crisis, according to PwC.  

Business failure rates were running at 15 per 10,000 firms in the last 12 months  — the lowest for 17 years — but have increased in the first three months this year.

The winding down of Covid business supports will likely lead to a rise in insolvencies in Ireland, as has happened in Britain, according to PwC.             

“Most business owners are very aware that the current economic environment is very fluid, given the war in Ukraine, and businesses are facing some strong headwinds in the form of geopolitical uncertainty, higher energy costs and price inflation, continued supply chain issues as well as upward pressure on interest rates,” said Ken Tyrrell, business recovery partner at PwC Ireland.

Increased pressure

“Our analysis shows that business failures in Ireland, while at current record low levels, have increased over the last 12 months. We expect a restructuring wave to hit Ireland with an increased level of insolvencies in the later part of this year and 2023,” Mr Tyrrell said.

PwC also expects that from a low level that businesses will make more use of the Small Company Administrative Rescue Process, or Scarp, and examinership this year and in 2023. 

“The current business failure rate remains at an artificial and record low," said Mr Tyrrell.

"In our inaugural report, Act Now: From Recovery to Growth published in February 2022, we estimated that over 4,500 businesses were saved from going bust primarily as a result of Government’s Covid supports, with a number of these businesses essentially being put on life-support."  

“Our analysis is based on a per 10,000 companies measure which is a simple and effective statistic for comparison purposes between different periods, industries, towns, counties and countries with different population sizes," he said. 

PwC said Irish insolvencies were "at artificial and record low levels".

"A restructuring wave still to hit Ireland with an increased level of insolvencies in the later part of this year and 2023," it said. 

Read More

Brian Keegan: Writing off tax-warehoused debt after the Covid crisis

More in this section

Brian Keegan: Flexible incentive for the return of the office commute Brian Keegan: Flexible incentive for the return of the office commute
Minimum wage rise Inflation in eurozone soars to record 7.5%
Eurostat: Irish inflation jumped to 6.9% in March amid Ukraine fallout              Eurostat: Irish inflation jumped to 6.9% in March amid Ukraine fallout             
insolvencies#InflationUkraine#COVID-19Organisation: PwC
PwC: Ireland faces 'wave of business failures'     

Ukraine war puts spotlight on Ireland's clean energy future        

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices