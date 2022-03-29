Exits of Ulster and KBC from market see 'increase in mortgage switching'

Remortgaging and mortgage switching grew by 57% in the past year to €194m as mortgage approvals grew by 7.5% in February, new data shows.

This increase in switching activity showed the competitiveness of the mortgage market at the moment and indicated that customers are actively shopping around for better rates, according to the latest report by the Banking and Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI).

“A significant amount of switching is being driven by the KBC and Ulster Bank exits from the mortgage market here," said MyMortgages.ie head of credit Joey Sheahan. "We're advising all KBC and Ulster Bank customers to initiate the mortgage review process with a view to switching."

“Demand for cashback deals, low-interest-rate deals, and fixed deals is increasing. Also, of late, we’ve seen a lot of mortgage holders choosing to release equity from their homes to fund refurbishments,” he added.

This switching activity is happening at a time when customers are increasingly using fixed-rate mortgages. Central Bank data suggests that mortgages that are at a fixed rate for more than one year accounted for 46% of outstanding mortgage value at the end of 2021, up from 25% three years earlier.

“With consumers keenly aware of the rising cost of living, we encourage mortgage customers to review their rate type and level regularly and compare them with the other products available,” said BPFI chief executive Brian Hayes.

Mortgage approvals grow

Meanwhile, mortgage approvals grew by 7.5% month-on-month in February as demand for housing also continues to rise, according to recent industry figures.

Compared with the same period last year, the value of mortgage approvals rose by 10.3% month-on-month and by 13.9% year-on-year.

“We continue to see huge demand, many applicants with significant savings, and a lot of approvals for first-time buyers. However, a large portion of these prospective homeowners are having real trouble securing a property, and renewals of mortgage approvals are becoming increasingly common. All of which is due to the high demand and relatively slow supply,” said Mr Sheahan.

Mortgages approved last month were valued at just over €1m, of which FTBs accounted for 53% and mover purchasers for 25%.

“Our latest mortgage approvals data shows February was a strong month for mortgage approvals activity, especially for first-time buyer approvals which grew by 4.3% in volume terms and 10.7% in value terms year on year. This all points to a continued strong pipeline for drawdown as the year progresses,” said Mr Hayes.