Spain targets €16bn to help mitigate price inflation from Ukraine war     

Spain plans to hand out about €16bn to households and businesses through the end of June to mitigate the impact of the war in Ukraine.

The government will offer some €6bn in tax breaks and direct aid with another €10bn in loans for small- and medium-sized companies as part of a sweeping package of policies to counter surging costs, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said in Madrid. The package will be approved later on Tuesday by the Spanish cabinet, he said.

Spain, together with Portugal, will send a proposal this week to the EU to cap gas prices, on the back of a special authorisation announced late last week by Brussels authorising the two countries to intervene in power markets.

The government is betting that a combination of economic aid and finding a way to decouple gas prices from electricity costs will help defuse internal tensions. Spanish inflation in February reached the highest in more than 30 years and power prices have been setting new records for months.

Other measures announced by Mr Sanchez included an offer to households for a 20c discount on fuel, with the Spanish government paying 15c and fuel providers the rest. He also proposes a discount in place through June 30; lower electricity charges by €1.8bn; and some €360m in aid for agriculture and €68m for the fish industry.

Meanwhile, global oil prices slid but European wholesale gas prices rose again in the latest session. Oil prices tumbled more than 6% after China's financial hub of Shanghai launched a lockdown to curb a surge in Covid-19 infections, prompting renewed fears of demand destruction.

Brent crude futures were down $7.60 to around $113 a barrel. However, crude oil has been volatile since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February. Last week, Brent gained nearly 12% for the week.

Shanghai has entered a two-stage lockdown of 26 million people on Monday in an attempt to curb the spread of Covid. Officials closed bridges and tunnels and restricted highway traffic.

"The fear that the lockdowns could spread combined with a long liquidation has resulted in further decline of the market," said Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates in Houston.

Oil demand in China, the largest crude importer globally, is expected to be 800,000 barrels per day softer than usual in April, said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB bank.

The oil-producing group Opec+ will likely stick to its plans for a modest increase in its oil output in May, several sources said, despite a surge in prices due to the Ukraine crisis and calls from consumers for more supply.

Supply deficits are looming, meanwhile, with April spot volumes of Russian crude expected to struggle to find buyers, analysts said. Russia's crude flows have been little affected in March as most volumes were contracted before the conflict.

Declining orders for Russian oil will be replaced with contracts from Southeast Asian countries, Russian state news agency Tass cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

Bloomberg and Reuters