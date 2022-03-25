Young IT workers are changing jobs to find work-life balance

Younger office workers are more likely to change jobs this year, particularly those with in-demand tech skills, says a specialist in IT resourcing.

Tom Moxon, head of resourcing services at IT Alliance, says office workers want flexibility to work from home, with access to quality broadband a key priority.

Mr Moxon said: “There is also a clear desire among office workers to find the right role and the right company, one that shares their values and meets their expectations.

“In turn, it’s crucial that companies position themselves to attract the best talent and ensure they have the capabilities and bandwidth to both effectively and expediently manage the candidate experience – agility is key.

“Covid-19 brought about unprecedented change – the recruitment landscape was no exception,” he adds. “As things settle back to some form of normality and the future of working takes shape, people are reassessing their careers and won’t hesitate to make the move for better opportunities.”

A newly published survey of 1,001 office workers by IT Alliance, an Auxilion company, which provides managed IT and resourcing services, has found that over one-third of Irish office workers (37%) plan on changing jobs this year.

Some 44% of Generation Z (those up to age 24) respondents were found to be the most likely to change jobs this year. Some 38% of Millennials (aged 26-41) are second-most likely to change roles, followed by 35% of Generation X (aged 42-57) workers. At 29%, Boomers (aged 58-67) are least likely to make the move.

Almost a quarter (23%) of office workers surveyed by IT Alliance changed their place of employment last year. Respect (72%), trust (61%) and teamwork (60%) are most important company values people look for when assessing potential employers.

This is the latest in a number of surveys published by IT Alliance and Auxilion during the pandemic, some in partnership with other specialist IT companies. While the numbers vary, the responses have consistently point to a tech-using workforce focused on work-life balance.

A survey by Auxilion and Aruba last November found that 71% of workers would refuse or leave their job if remote or hybrid working wasn’t on offer. At the time, just 39% of respondents felt their organisation was well equipped for long-term hybrid working, while 52% rate their company as being only somewhat equipped for hybrid.

A month ago, Auxilion published another survey in which almost half (48%) of Irish office workers believe the pandemic has improved their job opportunities.

Employees are quick to change jobs they don’t enjoy. Of those surveyed, 22% had started and left a new job during the pandemic.

The top reason respondents left their last job was because a better opportunity arose (32%). The other main reasons cited included insufficient salary (29%), wanting a change (28%) and poor management (26%).

Tom Moxon says that employers are keenly aware of the growing challenges they face in relation to attracting and retaining talent. The IT Alliance survey found that 21% say their organisations are not good at attracting staff.

“As with other areas of business and life, neither workers nor companies should be afraid of engaging a specialist who knows the sector, has the contacts and can invest resources in matching the right person with the right role, project or organisation. Failing to do so could mean missing out on the next great opportunity or the best talent,” he said.

“Our survey findings also show that almost a quarter (23%) of respondents changed jobs last year and some 63% would like to retrain in a new profession if there were no barriers like money or family commitments.”

The IT Alliance Survey survey shows that to secure their next role, almost a third (32%) of office workers plan on using a recruitment agency and 47% believe their employer should use a recruitment agency for vacancies in the future.

Of those surveyed, almost half (49%) think companies that use recruitment agencies have an advantage at attracting the best candidates and some 41% think they are better able to select the right colleague for a role, as opposed to their own organisation.

As for experiences with recruitment agencies, 53% of office workers polled have used one before. The main benefits were cited as access to unadvertised roles (49%), specialist knowledge (41%) and contacts (40%).