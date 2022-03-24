Russian stock market resumes trading after being crushed by war

Russian stock market resumes trading after being crushed by war
A woman stands in a currency exchange office in St Petersburg, Russia (AP)
Thu, 24 Mar, 2022 - 07:40
Associated Press reporters

The Russian stock market has resumed limited trading under heavy restrictions almost a month after prices plunged and the market was shut down following the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Trading of a limited number of stocks, including in energy giants Gazprom and Rosneft, took place under curbs meant to prevent a repeat of the massive sell-off that took place on February 24 in anticipation of western economic sanctions.

Foreigners cannot sell and traders are barred from short selling or betting prices will fall.

People walk past a currency exchange office screen displaying the exchange rates of US dollar and euro to Russian roubles in Moscow’s downtown (AP)

The benchmark Moex index gained 8% in the first minutes of trading.

The reopening of stock trading on the Moscow Exchange has little impact on investors outside Russia.

Its market capitalisation is a fraction of that of major western or Asian markets.

Foreign investment managers lost one reason to buy Russian stocks after MSCI declared the market to be “uninvestable” following the invasion and removed it from global indexes.

More in this section

European gas prices spike as Putin seeks payment in roubles                 European gas prices spike as Putin seeks payment in roubles                
Remote working from home. Freelancer workplace in kitchen with laptop, cup of coffee Coffee growers face 'emergency' as fertiliser prices soar  
Margrethe Vestager EU loosens aid rules to target firms worst hit by Ukraine war  
RussiatradingDigital#UkrainePlace: International
Russian stock market resumes trading after being crushed by war

Putin wants 'unfriendly' countries to pay for Russian gas in roubles

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices