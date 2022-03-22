Central Bank warns of ‘too good to be true’ cryptocurrency investments

'While people may be attracted to these investments by the high returns advertised, the reality is that they carry significant risk,' bank's director general of financial conduct says
Central Bank warns of ‘too good to be true’ cryptocurrency investments

Derville Rowland, the Central Bank’s director general of financial conduct.

Tue, 22 Mar, 2022 - 13:57
Geoff Percival

The Central Bank has warned consumers about the risks of investing in so-called crypto assets — including digital currencies — saying their “highly risky” and “speculative” nature means they “may not be suitable for retail customers”.

The warning is part of a European-wide campaign by the European supervisory authorities, including the European Banking Authority and the European Securities and Markets Authority.

“In Ireland, and across the EU, we are seeing increasing levels of advertising and aggressive promotion of crypto asset investments," said Derville Rowland, the Central Bank’s director general of financial conduct.

She highlighted the risks of “misleading” advertisements, particularly via social media, where ‘influencers’ are being paid to advertise crypto assets.

"While people may be attracted to these investments by the high returns advertised, the reality is that they carry significant risk,” Ms Rowland said.

“Before you buy crypto assets, you need to think about whether you can afford to lose all the money you invest. Do the promised fast or high returns seem too good to be true? 

"People should also be aware that if things go wrong, you do not have the protections you would have if you invested in a regulated product,” she said.

Read More

Man loses more than €1m as gardaí reveal 'colossal jump' in crypto fraud

More in this section

Businessman holding plastic credit card in hand and using laptop computer while sitting at the wooden table.Man making online sh New figures highlight surge in online spending due to the pandemic
Oil rigs in Cromarty Firth Britain set to auction new oil licences this year
Germany European Central Bank ECB's Lagarde plays down eurozone stagflation concerns
CryptocurrencyOrganisation: Central Bank
<p>Indian seafarers hired to replace sacked P&amp;O Ferries crews are being paid just 2.38 US dollars an hour, a union has claimed (Gareth Fuller/PA)</p>

Safety checks for P&O vessels amid claims new crews earning below £2 an hour

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices