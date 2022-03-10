Call for 'mini-budget' to lessen inflation blow

The Government may need to consider calling a ‘mini-budget’ in the coming months to support low income households against rising inflation, an economist has warned.

It comes as latest inflation figures show the basic cost of living crisis is worsening.

CSO figures show consumer prices rose 5.6%, year-on-year, in February, marking the highest annual inflation level in almost 21 years. Inflation is fully expected to keep rising, as it is being exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Austin Hughes, chief economist with KBC Bank Ireland, said the wider inflationary consequences of the Ukraine crisis represent a “material negative shock” to the Irish economy.

"What the Government should do in these circumstances is clear; precisely how to do it and how much to do are altogether trickier," he said.

"The Irish Government can’t — and shouldn’t — try to insulate the Irish economy from a global shock of this sort but it can — and should — cushion the damage, particularly on those hardest hit by the blow to spending power. Some steps have already been taken but more is likely to be needed," he said.

Mr Hughes said any mini-budget "would need to concentrate on delivering a modest boost to welfare payments, while providing some further fiscal offset to the hit to household incomes in the form of excise reductions and further energy-related ‘subsidy’ payments".

More generalised measures, such as reductions in VAT rates, are likely to be "inefficient and regressive in their impact," he said.

Mr Hughes said Irish inflation was likely to top 6% in the coming months. While energy and food remain the central price pressure points, he said there were many other signs of broader “price creep” including soaring car prices and air fares. Private rents surged by more than 9%, year-on-year, in February, with mortgage interest up 4.1%.

Economists also predict the new cut in excise duties on diesel and petrol will only restrain rather than stop the upward surge in inflation.

Economist Jim Power has warned the existing possibility of inflation in Ireland rising to as high as 10% has now become more of a probability.

“Everything in the last two weeks suggest that all the inflationary pressures emanating from the war [in Ukraine] are just going to get worse,” Mr Power said, adding that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has cemented the notion that international inflation rates will remain higher for longer.

The latest inflation level was led by rises in energy-related areas like transport and housing and home fuels. But food was up nearly 3% and within that bread prices jumped 8%. The war in Ukraine has sent oil and gas prices soaring, while food prices have been pushed up due to Russia and Ukraine being large suppliers of food grains.

Energy and food-related costs are likely to continue to rise and retailers are likely to be forced to continue passing on input costs to consumers in the form of raised prices.

Just last month, Mr Power was forecasting an average inflation rate of 4% this year, with the monthly rate peaking either this month or next at around 6%. Elsewhere, US inflation hit a fresh 40-year high of 7.9% in February.