Prices of food commodities surge due to Ukraine war

Ireland and the rest of Europe faces a new round of price shocks as the prices of food commodities climbed to a 14-year high and oil and gas prices continued to climb rapidly amid the war in Ukraine.

Prices of the world’s basic grains hit multiyear highs as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine stifles shipments from some of the biggest suppliers.

Wheat futures on world markets rocketed past $10 a bushel for the first time in more than a decade, corn leaped to a nine-year high before paring gains, and soybean oil edged down from a record high.

The high prices are giving fresh impetus to accelerating global food inflation, and the turmoil unleashed by the war has the potential to dislocate markets for years to come.

The supply disruptions are likely to spill over into the next season, and potentially for even longer. Ukrainian farmers — many engaged in the defence of their country — appear unlikely to plant spring crops as usual, and Russia is facing sweeping penalties on its financial system, while infrastructure is being damaged in the midst of the war.

“The market is pricing in lost trade coming from the Black Sea region,” Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist at StoneX, said in a note. “But it hasn’t yet started to factor in a year of lost production from Ukraine.”

Corn — which feeds the world’s pig and chicken herds — rallied as much as 3%, the highest since 2012.

Russia and Ukraine account for about a quarter of global wheat and barley trade, a fifth of corn, and the bulk of sunflower oil. The invasion and ensuing sweeping sanctions from the US and Europe have sent the grain markets into turmoil, with importers looking to other countries for supplies.

Meanwhile, global inflation continued to be stoked by surging oil and gas prices. Higher energy costs quickly feed into the costs of households and businesses.

Brent crude climbed almost $6, or 5.5%, to $110.82 a barrel.

European wholesale gas for delivery in June rocketed again, by 25%, trading to €149 per megawatt hour late Wednesday.

Amid shortages of all types of energy, gas is a key fuel in generating electricity across Europe this winter.

Eurozone inflation quickened to an all-time high, outstripping expectations as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threatens to send energy costs soaring at an even faster pace.

Consumer prices jumped 5.8% from a year ago in February, up from 5.1% the previous month and more than the 5.6% median, economists estimate in a survey. A core measure that excludes volatile components also accelerated, reaching 2.7%.

The numbers hit just as the Bundesbank warned that German inflation may average 5% this year.

Energy remained the main inflation driver, with an analysis from Deutsche Bank warning that rising oil and natural gas prices are pushing the euro lower and causing “a vicious inflationary spiral”.

“There is still considerable inflationary pressure,” said Commerzbank senior economist Christoph Weil. “This means that the next inflation shock is already looming in March. We assume that the inflation rate will then cross the 6% threshold,” he said.

