Traffic and labour shortages cause problems for Killarney post-pandemic

Traffic management and staff recruitment are the most prominent post-pandemic issues facing businesses in Killarney, a recent Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce survey has found.

Just over 20% of those surveyed stated they had major concerns about both issues, the survey, which was conducted by Repucon Consulting, shows.

Just under 24% of respondents agreed there was a need for additional car parking, whilst 21% said they would like to see an improved traffic system in Killarney town and 14% also mentioned the importance for more pedestrianisation in the town.

In addition, wage inflation and the competition for talented staff have been issues post-pandemic in Killarney, the report shows.

This aligns with how business owners across Ireland are feeling post-Covid, according to a recent Grant Thornton International Business Report (IBR).

The report shows labour shortages and visa delays have been identified as significant constraints on growth by Irish businesses emerging from the pandemic and the fight for talent in the workforce has led to a rise in labour costs for employers.

Employers are scrambling to maintain the staff they have and are finding that they do not have the money to hire more people. The labour shortage is leading to higher salary expectations and a fifth of businesses (21%) said these cost increases had made it harder to hire people.

Global inflation, which was 5% last month, is putting pressure on employers to increase wages, according to the IBR.

There have also been other post-pandemic struggles for the town. Located on the Ring of Kerry, Killarney is a large tourist attraction for Ireland. Therefore, 13% of those surveyed said attracting international visitors following the various lockdowns had been problematic.

However, nearly 60% of those surveyed had used the pandemic to identify new business channels, with some reporting a percentage turnover from the new sources to be as high as 27%.

Yet 72% of respondents said business levels decreased during the pandemic, while 20% said it stayed the same and 8% reported an increase in business throughout the crisis.

Despite the impact of the pandemic, 54% of those surveyed described their outlook as optimistic.

Meanwhile, retail outlets in Killarney proved to be a thriving sector during the Covid crisis. Bricks and mortar shops still play a key role when it comes to shopping for Kerry people, a separate survey shows.

Nearly 90% of respondents to the Killarney community sentiment survey stated that they did their shopping in the town, while 6.3% said they prefered to shop online and 3.4% stated that they travel to Tralee to shop.

When asked what percentage of their shopping was done online, 42% of community survey respondents said less than 10% of their shopping was online, with 20% saying it accounted for up to a quarter of their shopping, 13% replying up to half, 8% up to three quarters, and 1% said all or almost all of their shopping was done online. Another 16% did not shop online.

Despite an appetite for in-person shopping in Killarney, many of those surveyed were not overly satisfied with their retail experience, with 37% saying it was average. In addition, 30% found it to be good, 16% said it was very good, 12% reported that it was disappointing, and 4% thought it was very poor.

Despite inflation and other outside factors, 66% of respondents said they did not think their shopping habits would change post-Covid and 23% expected an increase in the number of visits they would make to the shops, while 12% expected their shopping trips to decrease.

When asked what shops residents of Killarney would like to see more of, over 50% stated they wanted more fashion retailers. More homeware and DIY stores was also a popular opinion. There was a smaller demand from survey participants for an increase in delicatessens/bakeries, sports stores, grocery stores, toy shops, and boutiques.

Recent CSO figures show that shoppers across Ireland are indulging in retail therapy, with clothing and footwear sales volumes increasing 31% last month.