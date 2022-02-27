Peter Brown: Outbreak of war is not the big element stoking market volatility

To make sense when trying to analyse the current market, the most important point I can make is that the markets are a discounting mechanism; they discount what they know and look forward.

Therefore, while we see tragic scenes unfolding in Ukraine, the week finished with stock markets rising. It would be different if the analysis led to Nato troops versus Russia, but no one expects that at this stage.

The current analysis centres around sanctions, gas supplies from Russia, and exposures to Russian banks, and clearly that outlook is deemed manageable.

Also, keep in mind wars make central banks accommodative and that is good for markets.

So, we have moved from an outlook of many interest-rate increases in the US this year, to maybe only a few and that has helped sentiment.

When we look at past market performance following invasions, starting with Vietnam, the outcome has always been a subsequent strong rally.

The situation in Ukraine is, of course, fluent so sentiment can change quickly and expect up and down days, but it is likely last week saw the bottom.

Before the Russian/Ukraine situation, the market was already in a high state of volatility.

In case anyone missed it, since the start of the year, we are experiencing the ‘Great Rotation’ from growth investing to value investing.

For 12 years the market has been soaring, led by the US S&P-500 and Nasdaq tech indices.

Regardless of long-held fundamental analysis used to pick stocks, the market has been buying on momentum.

If the price is going up, we are buying it, even if the company makes no money or the price to earnings ratio is way out of line.

As a result, the US market is extremely overvalued compared to other western stock markets. The overvaluation is due mainly to CEO’s borrowing cheap money and buying their own stock via share buybacks. This is a great short-term gain but if interest rates rise, and they will, it leaves Frankenstein on the balance sheet.

Most Irish investors will have benefited from the decade bull run as most off-the-shelf Irish investment products are templated to holding US equity exposure and Western European bonds.

Both of those asset classes are struggling now. Year to date the S&P is down 10%, Nasdaq is down 15% and bond rates are rising which means value is falling.

Despite geopolitical issues, the big story is inflation, the recent read from the US is the highest rate since 1981.

And now energy prices are under further pressure. We are not used to inflation having lived in an inflation-free world for 20 years. But prices are rising across the board.

Demand for ‘dirty’ energy is rising well before green energy is available which is likely to lead to an energy crisis for years to come. Nuclear is the only scalable green energy which is why we like Uranium as an alternative investment.

Amazingly, materials and energy only make up 5% of the S&P-500 index. Investors have been gorging on IT, communication services and consumer discretionary.

That leaves tremendous value in inflation trades, solid companies that have low debt and make money; the boring stuff. Commodity prices are soaring and precious metals, gold and silver which have been ignored for years, offer a great inflation hedge.

The Great Rotation from growth to value is only beginning and most likely has trillions to go. A lot will depend on how fast interest rates rise but the inflation genie is out of the bottle and will be very hard to control.

The argument that inflation is transitory is nonsense and as wage demand increases are awarded inflation will be embedded.

For savers and corporate cash balances this is a nightmare — zero/low interest rates and inflation running at 6% destroys buying power in a few years.

There are plenty of opportunities out there, just not in the same asset classes of the last decade.

Peter Brown is managing director of Baggot Investment Partners. Details of its first post-Covid seminar is on Baggot.ie