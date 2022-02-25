US consumer spending better than anticipated as inflation hots up

The report underscores the robustness of consumer demand and reflects the temporary, but relatively subdued, impact from the omicron wave on outlays
US consumer spending better than anticipated as inflation hots up

Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell. The latest hot inflation print further validates Fed officials’ calls to begin raising interest rates at their March policy meeting and could potentially lend support to a half percentage-point hike, rather than a quarter-point.

Fri, 25 Feb, 2022 - 16:26

US inflation-adjusted consumer spending advanced by more than expected in January, highlighting the resilience of American demand despite a surge in Covid-19 cases and prices rising by triple the Federal Reserve’s target.

Purchases of goods and services, adjusted for changes in prices, increased 1.5% from December, the US Commerce Department said.

The personal consumption expenditures price index, which the Fed uses for its inflation target, increased 0.6% from a month earlier and 6.1% from January 2021, the most since 1982. Unadjusted for inflation, spending rose 2.1% from December, while incomes were little changed.

The report underscores the robustness of consumer demand and reflects the temporary, but relatively subdued, impact from the omicron wave on outlays. Declining Covid-19 cases and an improving labour market should support spending in the months ahead, especially for services, but inflation - which is expected to increase further in the near term - remains a headwind.

Higher prices for necessities like food and gasoline mean Americans have less money to spend on discretionary items and services.

The latest hot inflation print further validates Fed officials’ calls to begin raising interest rates at their March policy meeting and could potentially lend support to a half percentage-point hike, rather than a quarter-point.

Read More

ECB's Lane warns of eurozone GDP hit from Russia-Ukraine conflict

Bloomberg

More in this section

Ukraine Invasion European shares bounce back after Ukraine-driven rout
Ukraine Invasion ECB's Lane warns of eurozone GDP hit from Russia-Ukraine conflict
Rescuers work at the crash site of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Antonov aircraft in Kyiv region Shares in missile makers gain as global stock markets see red on Russian invasion
#Inflationconsumer spendingPlace: USAOrganisation: Federal Reserve
Vladimir Putin (Alexei Nikolsky/AP)

EU ‘close to agreeing on asset freeze’ on Vladimir Putin and Sergei Lavrov

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices