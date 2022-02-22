Taskforce will examine future potential for Shannon Estuary

The potential for wind, hydrogen and solar energy are some of the areas that will be examined
An aerial view of Foynes and the Shannon Estuary. The taskforce will set out a new economic vision for the region. Picture: Liam Burke/Press 22

Tue, 22 Feb, 2022 - 15:46
Alan Healy

A new economic taskforce is to be established to assess the strengths of the Shannon estuary region and scope out potential opportunities.

The terms of reference for the Shannon Estuary Economic Taskforce were published by the Government yesterday and the group will produce a report by October of this year specifying the actions which can be taken to create jobs and opportunities in the region.

Wind, hydrogen and solar energy are some of the areas that will be examined along with further utilising the talent pool from the newly established Technological University of the Shannon.

It will examine the important sites, the region’s infrastructural and investment needs and specify the actions required from national and local government, as well as from other stakeholders, to exploit those areas of potential.

Announcing the taskforce, The Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar the Shannon region has a history of economic development through innovations like Ardnacrusha, Shannon Airport, Moneypoint and the Shannon Free Zone.

"Now we must look ahead to the future. This group will help us set out the economic vision for the estuary for the next 20 to 30 years," he said.

"The Taskforce will look at what makes the Shannon Estuary unique, how can it make the most of its position, resources and strategic advantage."

Membership of the taskforce will be selected through an open expression of interest process which will include the position of chair of the Taskforce and the group will be supported by senior officials from relevant Government Departments and agencies.

“This is a relatively quick piece of work," the Tánaiste said. "We are opening the call for expressions of interest for membership to the Taskforce today and expect a report back by October of this year."

