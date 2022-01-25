Hospitality must make sector more attractive as a long-term career

A Clare hotelier has renewed his call for Ireland's hospitality industry to make the sector more attractive as a long-term career.

John Burke, who owns the four-star Armada Hotel at Spanish Point, said he is currently half-way through a campaign to recruit 100 staff for the hotel that is due to open to the public next month following an extensive €3m renovation. The hospitality sector was among the hardest hit during the lockdown and bars, restaurants, and hotels have struggled to recruit the required staff when they have been allowed to open.