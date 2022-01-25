Hospitality must make sector more attractive as a long-term career

A Clare hotelier has renewed his call for Ireland's hospitality industry to make the sector more attractive as a long-term career.
John Burke, who owns the four-star Armada Hotel at Spanish Point, said he is currently half-way through a campaign to recruit 100 staff for the hotel that is due to open to the public next month following an extensive €3m renovation. The hospitality sector was among the hardest hit during the lockdown and bars, restaurants, and hotels have struggled to recruit the required staff when they have been allowed to open.
Mr Burke said the industry needs to put greater focus on hospitality being a sector that can offer a long-term career.
Mr Burke said The Armada's offer to potential workers includes above industry-norm rates of pay along with flexible working hours, private healthcare packages, night-shift premiums, wellbeing programmes, education support, career progression opportunities, paid days off for community charity work, and maternity leave bonuses.
"We can look at/point the finger at the PUP, the impact of restrictions and more, but here at The Armada, we have chosen to take a proactive approach. We want to attract and retain the best talent within the sector to work and live here in Co Clare.
"We’re building a world-class extension to give our guests the most authentic experience of life by the coast. That’s what we have to offer as a career too."
The renovation project will see the delivery of a new 90-seater restaurant, bar, private dining area, and dedicated space for wedding arrivals.