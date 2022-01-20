Leading hybrid teams starts with a personal touch

Although there are many ways in which leaders can model self-awareness and empathy, understanding how the introversion-extroversion personality traits come into play in the workplace has interesting implications for how best to lead teams and support individual employees.
It is important to understand your own personality style in order to know how best you can support yourself and collaborate with others.
Knowing what motivates and energises you, what your strengths are, and how you can re-energise throughout the day equips you to focus on these same needs in those around you.
If you are exhausted, you simply will not have the focus or capacity to listen, be present and support your team members.
The next step is to roll the DICE…
Discover: The most important thing managers can do to ensure the needs of extroverts and introverts are being met is to talk to those individuals.
2. Include: Ensure everyone’s voice is heard — either online or in person. Introverts may be slower to contribute to discussions and disinclined to do so if they feel they will be spoken over. It is the role of the manager to ensure that everyone is given equal opportunity to contribute to discussions by encouraging the use of chat functions, asking questions and encouraging follow-up and feedback after meetings.
Ensuring complementarity and diversity results in better organisational and individual outcomes and, as such, putting these supportive practices in place is integral to prevent burnout, promote wellbeing and foster productivity in this fast-paced, uncertain and evolving context.