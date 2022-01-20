Leading hybrid teams starts with a personal touch

The need to effectively lead teams in a hybrid context is not exclusively a result of the pandemic. While the pandemic accelerated the trend towards more independent, flexible, and remote working, the direction of travel has been moving this way for some time.

In his book, The Future Leaders, Jacob Morgan synthesised 140 CEO interviews and nearly 14,000 employee surveys, conducted before the pandemic, to identify the characteristics of the leaders of the future. The must-have elements include empathy, self-awareness, humanity, and energy.

For leaders managing in a hybrid workplace, these traits are the keys to unlocking optimal retention, engagement and potential in their distributed teams.

In order to apply these characteristics effectively, managers must understand the impact that the hybrid workplace has on their team members as individuals. In doing so, leaders can help workers to stay focused and energised regardless of their in- or out-of-office setting.

Although there are many ways in which leaders can model self-awareness and empathy, understanding how the introversion-extroversion personality traits come into play in the workplace has interesting implications for how best to lead teams and support individual employees.

It is important to step away from the overly simplistic (and incorrect) definitions of extroverts as “chatty” and introverts as “quiet”.

Many people relate these terms to the ways in which individuals interact and communicate with others, when in fact both terms refer to what is going on inside of us, specifically how we energise and manage our energy reserves.

Extroverts draw energy from and focus their own energy on the outside world of people, things and activity, whereas introverts draw their energy from and focus their energy on the inside world of their own thoughts and reflections.

These traits generally work on a spectrum, with most people experiencing elements of both and very few people living exclusively in one of these two camps.

The impact of post-pandemic fatigue and burnout on employees’ energy levels means it is critical for managers to understand how to best support their team members as individuals to refuel and keep the tank full throughout the day and week. So, where should leaders start?

Managing yourself

It is important to understand your own personality style in order to know how best you can support yourself and collaborate with others.

Knowing what motivates and energises you, what your strengths are, and how you can re-energise throughout the day equips you to focus on these same needs in those around you.

If you are exhausted, you simply will not have the focus or capacity to listen, be present and support your team members.

Leading others

The next step is to roll the DICE…

1. Discover: The most important thing managers can do to ensure the needs of extroverts and introverts are being met is to talk to those individuals.

Include and connect with your team so that every member of staff feels their voice is heard.

2. Include: Ensure everyone’s voice is heard — either online or in person. Introverts may be slower to contribute to discussions and disinclined to do so if they feel they will be spoken over. It is the role of the manager to ensure that everyone is given equal opportunity to contribute to discussions by encouraging the use of chat functions, asking questions and encouraging follow-up and feedback after meetings.

Ensuring complementarity and diversity results in better organisational and individual outcomes and, as such, putting these supportive practices in place is integral to prevent burnout, promote wellbeing and foster productivity in this fast-paced, uncertain and evolving context.

Danica Murphy is an associate faculty member at the Irish Management Institute and a psychologist, qualified accountant, chartered director, and founder of PRISM