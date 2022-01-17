Jim Woulfe and Lucinda Woods appointed to the board of Enterprise Ireland

Former Dairygold CEO Jim Woulfe has been appointed to the board of Enterprise Ireland alongside financial strategist Lucinda Woods.
Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar announced the appointment today. It follows the publication this week of Enterprise Ireland's results for 2021 which shows that companies supported by the State body added almost 12,000 jobs last year.
As Woulfe ended his role as CEO last year, Dairygold was in a leading global position as an agri & dairy company with locations in Ireland, UK, Germany, Spain and China.
He led the co-op through the EU deregulation of milk controls and the subsequent growth and expansion, to maximise returns to farmer members while simultaneously growing the net asset value of the business. He already sits on the board of Fota Wildlife Park, Cork Airport's advisory council and an advisor to the National Competitiveness & Productivity Council (NCPC).
Lucinda Woods is a finance and strategy leader with a career spanning large publicly listed companies and the start-up and scale-up ecosystem.
She is currently working with Manna Drone Delivery, an Irish firm using drone technology to enable fast and affordable deliveries of consumer products.
“I wish Jim and Lucinda the very best of luck as they take on this new challenge. I’m confident their previous experience will bring a huge amount to the board and they will be very well-placed to help businesses get back on their feet after this extraordinary period, the Tánaiste said.