Johnson holds back on further Omicron restrictions as Britain's debt costs rise

Boris Johnson’s government suggested there won’t be new coronavirus restrictions imposed before Christmas, as ministers stressed the need to balance public health with protecting the UK economy.

“We’re saying to people they should continue with Christmas, but in a cautious way,” Cabinet Office minister Steve Barclay said on LBC Radio, when asked if the rules were going to change.

The UK government must be “clear-eyed” about the economic consequences of any curbs, he later told the BBC.

The comments come as new figures show UK debt costs are rising at the fastest pace since the aftermath of the global financial crisis, a potential headache for chancellor Rishi Sunak as he faces pressure to spend more to help businesses weather the impact of the Omicron variant.

Interest payments made by the UK Treasury surged 54% between April and November, or by £15bn (€17.6bn) to almost £43bn (€50.5bn). That’s the biggest jump for the period since 2010.

Mr Johnson has so far resisted imposing some of the measures recommended by his scientists, including limits to household mixing, to contain the spread of the highly-transmissible omicron variant.

Doing so would be politically risky for the prime minister, who is boxed in by opposition in his Conservative Party and cabinet, with ministers demanding further data on the severity of Omicron.

New supports for business

But many people are taking matters into their own hands, cancelling restaurant bookings and other events as Covid-19 cases surge.

Chancellor Sunak on Tuesday set out £1bn (€1.17bn) in new supports for businesses hit by Omicron.

Mr Barclay didn’t rule out new restrictions being brought in after Christmas, though he said the UK government will wait for further data on Omicron’s impact on hospitalisations and deaths before making such “finely balance decisions”.

All the while, Mr Johnson is being urged by scientists not to wait. The risk for him is that Omicron does turn out to be as severe as previous waves of coronavirus, leading to another spike in deaths and the National Health Service potentially becoming overwhelmed.

Debt costs are mounting because a quarter of UK government debt is tied to retail prices which have spiked this year.

The jump doesn’t yet take into account the latest increase in the Retail Price Index, which hit a three-decade high of 7.1% last month, meaning debt interest will climb even more steeply.

The Bank of England’s decision to raise interest rates last week for the first time since the pandemic began will also feed through into higher costs for the UK government.

Public sector pay has also rocketed in the past year, climbing 9.1% to £110bn (€129.2bn) so far this year as tens of thousands of people were added to the payroll to help battle the pandemic.

Against that backdrop, Mr Sunak may find it hard to meet key commitment on debt and deficit-reduction.

That task has been made even harder by the rapid spread of the omicron variant of Covid-19.

