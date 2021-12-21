Brexit deal led to 'considerable' jump in imports from the North: ESRI    

The Brexit deal struck almost a year ago has led to a sharp decline in imports in goods across the Irish Sea into Ireland from Britain, while imports from the North have increased considerably, new research by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) confirms.

The study goes further than other conventional analyses by separating out the effects of the Covid pandemic from the consequences of the so-called EU-UK Trade and Co-operation Agreement, which was signed at the 11th hour on Christmas Eve last year.