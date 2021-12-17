Eurozone inflation confirmed at record high in November

Inflation across the Eurozone surged to a fresh record high in November with more than half of the increase connected to the surge in energy prices.

Figures from the EU's statistics office Eurostat yesterday show inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose to 4.9%, a year-on-year surge in line with an earlier Eurostat estimate.

Month-on-month, the increase was revised down to 0.4% from a previously reported 0.5%.

Ireland recorded a 5.4% increase for November, putting it above the EU average.

The lowest rates were registered in Malta (2.4%), Portugal (2.6%), and France (3.4%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Lithuania (9.3%), Estonia (8.6%), and Hungary (7.5%).

Breaking down the year-on-year total, more expensive energy added 2.57 percentage points to inflation, services 1.16 points, non-energy industrial goods 0.64 points and food, alcohol, and tobacco a further 0.49 points, Eurostat said.

Without the volatile energy and unprocessed food prices, a measure the ECB calls core inflation, prices rose 0.1% on the month for a 2.6% year-on-year gain.

An even narrower measure, looked at by many economists, that also excludes alcohol and tobacco showed prices unchanged in the month and also up 2.6% from a year earlier.

The volatility in European energy prices continues this week with natural gas prices retreating from a record close after Russia topped up fuel to the region yesterday.

Weather forecasts are also indicating that a cold snap from next week won’t be as long and pronounced as previously expected.

The market is still headed for its longest run of weekly gains since July as storage levels are at their lowest ever for this time of year, promising a tough winter with plenty of more volatility to come and further pressure on inflation.

The European Central Bank (ECB) wants to keep inflation at 2% over the medium term and has repeatedly said the inflation surge is temporary.

The bank expects price growth to slow during 2022, but admitted this will take longer than initially expected.

It is also keeping interest rates on hold and said the pandemic emergency asset-buying scheme will come to an end next March.

However, the ECB also promised copious support as needed via its long-running Asset Purchase Programme and signalled that any exit from years of ultra-easy policy will be slow.

However, a diverse group of policymakers have warned that the bank may be underestimating inflation risks.

Central bank governors of Germany, Portugal, and Lithuania all said that inflation was at risk of exceeding the ECB's projections as wage growth could become more persistent and fuel a rise in prices.

The central bank chiefs of France and Lithuania meanwhile argued a return to the ultra-low levels of the pre-pandemic years is unlikely.

"The risks for the inflation rate are skewed to the upside, both in Germany and in the euro area as a whole," said Bundesbank president Jens Weidmann, a frequent critic of the ECB's ultra-easy monetary policy.

"Monetary policymakers should not ignore these risks. We need to be vigilant."