Revealed: Full list of Ulster Bank branches to be taken over by Permanent TSB

Ulster Bank announced that it is to sell its loan book to Permanent TSB as it plans its exit of the banking sector in Ireland.
Part of the deal will see Permanent TSB acquire 25 of Ulster's 88 branches in locations around the country.
As part of the agreement with Permanent TSB, employees in the branch locations which are to be acquired will have a right to transfer if and when a deal is finalised. It is expected that 450 bank workers will be eligible to transfer to Permanent TSB. The remaining branches are likely to be shut.
The transfer will take place in phases towards the end of next year and into 2023.
Ulster Bank said they do not envision any redundancies or ranch closures in the first half of next year.
List of 25 Ulster Bank branches to transfer to Permanent TSB
|
County
|
Branch
|
Cavan
|
Ballyconnell
|
Cavan
|
Ballyjamesduff
|
Clare
|
Shannon
|
Cork
|
Wilton
|
Donegal
|
Ballybofey
|
Donegal
|
Buncrana
|
Donegal
|
Donegal (town)
|
Donegal
|
Killybegs
|
Dublin
|
Blackrock
|
Dublin
|
Blanchardstown
|
Dublin
|
Lucan
|
Dublin
|
Ranelagh
|
Dublin
|
Rochestown Ave
|
Dublin
|
Swords Pavilions
|
Galway
|
Athenry
|
Galway
|
Eyre Square
|
Galway
|
Tuam
|
Kildare
|
Celbridge
|
Kildare
|
Kilcock
|
Louth
|
Ardee
|
Mayo
|
Belmullet
|
Mayo
|
Westport
|
Meath
|
Trim
|
Tipperary
|
Thurles
|
Wexford
|
Enniscorthy