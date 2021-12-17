Revealed: Full list of Ulster Bank branches to be taken over by Permanent TSB

The transfer will take place in phases towards the end of next year and into 2023
Revealed: Full list of Ulster Bank branches to be taken over by Permanent TSB

Ulster Bank said they do not envision any redundancies or ranch closures in the first half of next year.

Fri, 17 Dec, 2021 - 09:21
Alan Healy

Ulster Bank announced that it is to sell its loan book to Permanent TSB as it plans its exit of the banking sector in Ireland. 

Part of the deal will see Permanent TSB acquire 25 of Ulster's 88 branches in locations around the country.

As part of the agreement with Permanent TSB, employees in the branch locations which are to be acquired will have a right to transfer if and when a deal is finalised. It is expected that 450 bank workers will be eligible to transfer to Permanent TSB. The remaining branches are likely to be shut.

The transfer will take place in phases towards the end of next year and into 2023.

Ulster Bank said they do not envision any redundancies or ranch closures in the first half of next year.

List of 25 Ulster Bank branches to transfer to Permanent TSB

County

Branch

Cavan

Ballyconnell

Cavan

Ballyjamesduff

Clare

Shannon

Cork

Wilton

Donegal

Ballybofey

Donegal

Buncrana

Donegal

Donegal (town)

Donegal

Killybegs

Dublin

Blackrock

Dublin

Blanchardstown

Dublin

Lucan

Dublin

Ranelagh

Dublin

Rochestown Ave

Dublin

Swords Pavilions

Galway

Athenry

Galway

Eyre Square

Galway

Tuam

Kildare

Celbridge

Kildare

Kilcock

Louth

Ardee

Mayo

Belmullet

Mayo

Westport

Meath

Trim

Tipperary

Thurles

Wexford

Enniscorthy

More in this section

WallStreetBets Forum as Hedge Funds Lose Billions to Reddit Traders Running Amok Reddit to jump on the IPO bandwagon with confidential filing
Christine Lagarde Holds Press Conference Following ECB Governing Council Meeting ECB holds the line as Bank of England delivers surprise rate hike      
BELGIUM-EU-TAXATION-LUXEMBOURG-IRELAND-AMAZON-APPLE EU court advisor's opinion boosts Ireland's tax appeal case
<p>The deal is expected to complete in late 2022 or early 2023</p>

Permanent TSB agrees terms with Ulster Bank on loans and branches

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
PODCASTS >icon
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices