Soaring demand for health workers as vacancies mount 

A recent report from Occupop revealed that the number of job applications for the health sector surged amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Occupop is an all-in-one recruitment solution that enables companies to attract, manage and hire the highest quality job applicants.
To date, Occupop has helped over 150 businesses manage their recruitment, including companies such as Hertz, B. Beacon Hospital, DPS, Global Shares, Blackrock Clinic and more.
An Occupop report revealed that almost 70,000 applications for healthcare positions were made through the platform in 2020 alone, in comparison to just over 23,000 in 2019. The number of hires also saw a marked increase.
The data indicated a sharp rise in the number of candidates seeking jobs within the industry, which has previously struggled to find enough talent to fill new and existing roles.
The most applied for positions include healthcare assistants (47.4%); administration (31%); nursing and midwifery (8.5%) and allied health professionals (6.2%).
Coinciding with the onset of Ireland’s second wave, October 2020 saw the highest level of jobs engagement within the healthcare sector, with four times the number of job applications as the previous year.