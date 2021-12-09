IMI: Write your own leadership script for the year ahead

As Auschwitz survivor and clinical psychologist Edith Eger says in her wonderful book The Choice, “The biggest prison is in your own mind and in your pocket you already hold the key”.
To start improving your energy, make a list of all the tasks that energise you and those that drain you. Then, systematically try to eliminate, or at least minimise, the drainers.
- Dr Jill Walker is an associate faculty member at the Irish Management Institute and an executive psychologist and CEO coach at www.jillwalker.com: 'What next, after success?’