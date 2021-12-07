Minister writes to companies on examinership that 'offers hope for small firms to start again'

Robert Troy, minister of state at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, is writing to 208,000 companies on the Companies Registration Office (CRO) to publicise a new process for examinership that could immediately help small firms such as hospitality and retail hit hard by the 20 months of the Covid crisis.

It comes as the new process that Mr Troy helped to navigate through the Oireachtas for small and micro firms gets underway on Wednesday.