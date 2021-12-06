Little interest in Cyber Monday as spending falls

But Black Friday saw 9% increase in purchases, Bank of Ireland data shows
Mon, 06 Dec, 2021 - 00:05
Alan Healy

Consumers in Ireland had little interest in Cyber Monday with spending down on last year and overall sales of electrical goods dropping 30% according to data from Bank of Ireland.

Traditionally a big spending week following Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales events have become increasingly popular spreading outside the US. 

However, the impact of the pandemic through increased online sales has seen a reduction in the impact of the event. 

Bank of Ireland said their customers carried out more than 1.1m point-of-sale contactless transactions on Black Friday, a 9% increase on 2020. 

In contrast, spending on Cyber Monday ranked in the bottom half of daily debit and credit card activity that week — indicating that consumers were largely satisfied at the end of a long week of online sales, discounts, and one-off specials. 

Overall retail spending only rose by 3% during Black Friday week compared to 2020.

Teenagers aged between 13 and 17 recorded a spending surge of 204% during Black Friday week, the highest of any age group with outlay amongst those aged 18 to 25 rising by 25% and amongst those aged 26 to 35 by 14%. 

In stark contrast to other months when older consumers led the spending pack, the spend by those aged 46 to 55 was up just 10% and also only 10% amongst those aged 56 to 65.

Overall, November social spending was much stronger with steep rises recorded across the sector, with pub spending up 746% when compared to the same month in 2020 when ‘wet pubs’ were closed. 

Restaurants witnessed an overall monthly hike of 145%, while the fast-food sector posted an increase of 48%.

World food prices climb to 10-year high in November

