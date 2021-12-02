Oil rises as the market's fears over Omicron begin to ebb

Brent crude up to almost $70 a barrel as Opec+ continues to gradually boost output
Oil rises as the market's fears over Omicron begin to ebb
Thu, 02 Dec, 2021 - 17:30
Arathy Somasekhar

Crude oil prices rose today, giving up their earlier losses, as Opec+ stuck to its policy of incrementally boosting output, and as market considered whether the Omicron coronavirus variant may not be as bad as feared.

Brent crude rose by over $1 to just under $70 a barrel. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, together known as Opec+, decided to release more oil into the market in January in line with previous months.

"They thought it might do more damage than good, to pause on production increases and that it might send a signal to the market that the demand destruction priced in was real," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group.

I think the Opec decision is sending a signal of confidence that they believe the price action recently has been overdone. 

Since August, the group has been adding an additional 400,000 barrels per day of output to global supply each month, gradually winding down record cuts agreed in 2020.

Global oil prices have lost more than $10 a barrel since last Thursday, when news of the Omicron variant first shook investors. Oil and gas prices are being closely watched amid global inflation pressures.  

• Reuters 

Read More

Gas and oil prices have silver lining as investors assess Omicron variant risks

More in this section

bank cards and a calculator on the background of a gas stove EU countries clash over ways to shield households from energy bill hikes this winter
New homes figures Commercial and housing output still below pre-Covid crisis levels
Three combines pour grain into one truck hopper at harvest World food prices climb to 10-year high in November
Marketsoilfuelopec#Energy PricesOrganisation: Organization of the Petroleum Exporting CountriesOrganisation: OPECOrganisation: Opec+
<p>Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe: The exchequer has so far collected €13.5bn in corporation tax receipts in the first 11 months of this year, which compares with the almost €12bn companies paid in profit taxes for the whole of last year, Department of Finance figures show</p>

Corporation tax revenues of €13.5bn already exceed haul for whole of last year

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices