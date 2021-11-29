Gas and oil prices have silver lining as investors assess Omicron variant risks

Jury still out on whether Omicron will fuel inflation by hitting supply chains or drive inflation lower if it keeps energy prices lower
Gas and oil prices have silver lining as investors assess Omicron variant risks

European shares regained some of their ground lost on Friday as investors assessed the latest views from the World Health Organization on the seriousness of the new Covid variant. 

Mon, 29 Nov, 2021 - 15:32
Eamon Quinn

Stock markets scrambled on Monday to weigh the potential seriousness of the Covid-19 Omicron variant on economies around the world, but easing costs of wholesale gas and crude oil suggested some sort of silver lining. 

Capital Economics, a consultancy, has said the jury was still out on whether Omicron will fuel inflation by hitting supply chains or drive inflation lower if it keeps energy prices lower.

The price of European wholesale gas traded in the Netherlands energy hub held steady on Monday at €92 per megawatt hour, little changed from recent weeks when  Russia's Gazprom had delivered additional supply to Europe. 

The gas price compares with the record high of €116 per MW hour reached in early in October but is still sharply up from €49 per MW hour at the start of September. 

That autumn spike has already pushed Irish household utility bills higher.  

Gas is used help generate electricity across Europe and the wholesale price is closely watched this winter for signs of potential new inflation pressures building in the pipeline for businesses and households.                                 

The price of the Brent global crude oil price rose to $76.50 a barrel on Monday but was still below $80 a barrel before investors took fright late last week at the Omicron variant. 

Share prices regain some ground

Meanwhile, European shares regained some of their ground lost on Friday as investors assessed the latest views from the World Health Organization on the seriousness of the new Covid variant. 

Frankfurt's Dax, the Cac in Paris, and London's Ftse rose by up to 1.5%. Shares in Dublin were mixed. 

Irish stocks, including Ryanair, the two main banks, and Dalata Hotel Group, all traded higher.

 These stocks are effectively indices for investors to risks that Covid-19 Delta virus or a new variant like Omicron will lead to new economic restrictions and lockdowns.

Ryanair, up 2.5%, clawed back some of substantial losses from Friday, and shares in Dalata, the largest hotel operator in Ireland and owner of the Clayton and Maldron chains, were up 1.6%; Bank of Ireland rose 2.5%.

Paddy Power owner Flutter, the international bookie and online gaming group, which had prospered during the global lockdowns last year, were also up sharply in Dublin, by over 2%.       

Read More

BioNTech shares jump 7% in Frankfurt as Covid-19 vaccine maker starts work on Omicron variant

More in this section

Retail sales fall for second consecutive month as Covid and inflation fears continue to haunt households Retail sales fall for second consecutive month as Covid and inflation fears continue to haunt households
Covid tourism and hotel reopening Consumer spending falls by €147m in October
Winter Weather - 13th Jan Europe's energy crisis set to worsen as winter bites
<p>The German company which is now valued by investors at over €75.3bn developed the vaccine in partnership with Pfizer. File Picture: AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File</p>

BioNTech shares jump 7% in Frankfurt as Covid-19 vaccine maker starts work on Omicron variant

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices