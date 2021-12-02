Corporation tax revenues of €13.5bn already exceed haul for whole of last year

The Government continues to tap a bounty from corporation taxes with the profit taxes already exceeding the total haul from this single tax source for the whole of 2020, the latest exchequer returns show.

The exchequer has so far collected €13.5bn in corporation tax receipts in the first 11 months of this year, which compares with the almost €12bn companies paid in profit taxes for the whole of last year, Department of Finance figures show.