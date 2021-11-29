BioNTech shares jump 7% in Frankfurt as Covid-19 vaccine maker starts work on Omicron variant

Shares in AstraZeneca, the other leading vaccine maker, were unchanged in London trade on Monday
BioNTech shares jump 7% in Frankfurt as Covid-19 vaccine maker starts work on Omicron variant

The German company which is now valued by investors at over €75.3bn developed the vaccine in partnership with Pfizer. File Picture: AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File

Mon, 29 Nov, 2021 - 14:29
Naomi Kresge and Eamon Quinn

BioNTech of Germany - which is used by Pfizer for its vaccine - and Moderna from the US are working to adapt their Covid-19 vaccines to address the omicron variant, with the German partner of Pfizer saying it could have a new version ready within 100 days if necessary.

Shares in BioNTech leapt 7% in Frankfurt and Moderna shares were also indicated to trade sharply higher when trading gets underway in the US later this afternoon.

BioNTech has started development in order to move as quickly as possible, it said in a statement.

The German company which is now valued by investors at over €75.3bn developed the vaccine in partnership with Pfizer.

Shares in AstraZeneca, the other leading vaccine maker, were unchanged in London trade on Monday.

The first steps of developing a new vaccine overlap with the research necessary in order to evaluate whether a new shot will be needed -- a process that both it and Moderna began last Thursday as news of the new variant began to spread around the world.

BioNTech and its partner Pfizer, as well as Moderna have been preparing for months for the possibility of needing to tweak their vaccines to deal with a new variant.

They’ll be able to move at unprecedented speed: Both vaccines use messenger RNA technology, which shortens the timeline for a new shot to only a few months.

Omicron has raised concerns around the world, with countries implementing travel bans to buy time as researchers race to study whether it will evade vaccines and spread more rapidly. Understanding the new strain will probably take several weeks, according to scientists.

BioNTech and Moderna have both said it should become clear within weeks whether they’d need to adjust their shots.

It’s standard procedure to begin developing an updated vaccine in parallel with running tests of how the new strain reacts with the existing shot “in order not to waste any time”, BioNTech said.

“Lab tests will deliver more information on whether or not adaption of the vaccine will be necessary,” the company said.

Vaccinated people should still be protected, depending on how long ago they got their shots, and for now the best advice is to take one of the current Covid vaccines, Moderna chief medical officer Paul Burton said over the weekend.

The Omicron variant carries a very high global risk of surges, the World Health Organisation, WHO, warned on Monday as more countries reported cases, prompting border closures.

BioNTech had said last week it expects more lab data over the next two weeks to help determine if there is need for an Omicron-specific vaccine.

Rival Moderna has said it was working on a redesign of its Covid-19 vaccine for future booster shots.

Read More

Retail sales fall for second consecutive month as Covid and inflation fears continue to haunt households

- Bloomberg, Irish Examiner, and Reuters

More in this section

Covid tourism and hotel reopening Consumer spending falls by €147m in October
Winter Weather - 13th Jan Europe's energy crisis set to worsen as winter bites
Businesses and consumers less confident as Covid and Brexit fears remain elevated, new surveys show Businesses and consumers less confident as Covid and Brexit fears remain elevated, new surveys show
#COVID-19VaccineSharesFinanceEconomy
<p>Sales fell 1.5% in October, from the previous month, the CSO said, marking the third decline in four months.</p>

Retail sales fall for second consecutive month as Covid and inflation fears continue to haunt households

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices