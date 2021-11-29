Retail sales fall for second consecutive month as Covid and inflation fears continue to haunt households

Online purchases accounted for 5.7% of October’s total retail sales volumes, the CSO said
Retail sales fall for second consecutive month as Covid and inflation fears continue to haunt households

Sales fell 1.5% in October, from the previous month, the CSO said, marking the third decline in four months.

Mon, 29 Nov, 2021 - 12:39
Geoff Percival

Retail sales volumes fell for the second month in a row in October, according to latest CSO figures which seem to support recent surveys suggesting that any uptick in consumer spending and confidence is likely to be short-lived as Covid and inflation fears continue to haunt households.

Sales fell 1.5% in October, from the previous month, the CSO said, marking the third decline in four months.

Other than bars, grocery and books, all categories saw a decline with the biggest drops being a 4.9% fall in the sale of pharmaceutical and medical products, a near 3% drop in fuel sales and a 13% drop in hardware-related sales.

Online purchases accounted for 5.7% of October’s total retail sales volumes, the CSO said. This compared to 4.6% in September and 6% in October of last year.

On a year-on-year basis, retail sales grew by 1.5% in October and were up 9% on the same month in 2019, the CSO said.

However, two surveys in the last week have heavily indicated that consumer confidence is becoming increasingly fragile.

KBC Bank Ireland said its latest monthly findings put confidence at a seven-month low amid increasing Covid case numbers, rising energy costs and renewed Brexit concerns. 

A similar study by Bank of Ireland said mounting Covid uncertainty is rapidly diminishing consumer positivity.

Read More

Consumer spending falls by €147m in October

More in this section

Winter Weather - 13th Jan Europe's energy crisis set to worsen as winter bites
Businesses and consumers less confident as Covid and Brexit fears remain elevated, new surveys show Businesses and consumers less confident as Covid and Brexit fears remain elevated, new surveys show
OECD to run rule over Ireland's skills strategy plan OECD to run rule over Ireland's skills strategy plan
<p>Restaurant and entertainment spending increased by 3% and 5%, respectively, when compared to September. Picture: iStock</p>

Consumer spending falls by €147m in October

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices