Consumer spending falls by €147m in October

Data from the Central Bank shows total spending in October including ATM withdrawals equated to €7.3bn, a decrease of 2% on September
Consumer spending falls by €147m in October

Restaurant and entertainment spending increased by 3% and 5%, respectively, when compared to September. Picture: iStock

Mon, 29 Nov, 2021 - 11:52
Alan Healy

Credit and debit card spending fell in October as Irish consumers spent less on hotel accommodation, electrical goods, and on education.

New data from the Central Bank shows total spending in October including ATM withdrawals equated to €7.3bn, a decrease of 2%, or €147m on September.

Retail spending increased by 2% with spending on clothing experiencing the largest percentage increase of 5%, or €15m. However, this increase was offset by a fall of 2% in spending on electrical goods.

Spending on services decreased by 12% compared to the previous month, mainly driven by a fall in spending on education, which fell 66%, or €132m.

Spending on social activities increased by 4% in October, with restaurant and entertainment spending increasing by 3% and 5%, respectively, when compared to September.

Despite the month-on-month decrease, consumer spending in October was up 15%, or €973m compared to October 2020.

The Central Bank said that daily credit and debit card data recorded up until November 21 shows spending levels recovering, up 3% compared to the same period in October.

Online spending decreased by 5%, or €141m, compared to the previous month, while in-store spending was unchanged.

The figures show that demand for cash remains low. 

Despite increasing in annual terms, ATM withdrawals remain subdued compared to pre-pandemic levels and are 30% below October 2019.

Read More

Europe's energy crisis set to worsen as winter bites

More in this section

Businesses and consumers less confident as Covid and Brexit fears remain elevated, new surveys show Businesses and consumers less confident as Covid and Brexit fears remain elevated, new surveys show
OECD to run rule over Ireland's skills strategy plan OECD to run rule over Ireland's skills strategy plan
File Photo Ryanair has reported a record annual after-tax loss of €815m today after Covid-19 restrictions forced it to scrap ove 'It's déjà vu all over again' - Airline shares bear brunt of huge Covid sell-off
Economy
<p>Energy prices in Europe are repeatedly breaking records even before winter really kicks in. </p>

Europe's energy crisis set to worsen as winter bites

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices