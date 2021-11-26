OECD to run rule over Ireland's skills strategy plan

Examination project will help to provide people with the necessary skills to ensure society keeps up with the pace of change
Fri, 26 Nov, 2021 - 13:17
Geoff Percival

The OECD is to examine and review Ireland’s future skills strategy plan to judge how well-equipped the country is to meet its needs and deal with the current skills shortage.

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris is in Paris to launch the examination project around Ireland’s National Skills Strategy 2016-2025 with OECD secretary-general Mathias Cormann.

“The pandemic has accelerated changes to the way we live and work. Unfortunately, it has also seen many people lose their jobs,” Mr Harris said.

“Ireland has placed a central focus on talent and skills policies, including in our Economic Recovery Plan, launched earlier this year." 

We have a well-developed system for the provision of skills. 

"We need to build on this, so those who lost their jobs can embark on new and sustainable careers, and so that people have the necessary skills to ensure society keeps up with the pace of change.”

The Minister said the OECD project will “greatly assist” the Government in its examination of the country’s skills strategy “in order to ensure that we have a solid foundation on which to build Ireland’s competitiveness and support future economic and social sustainability — through an ambitious and comprehensive approach to the skills, talent and human capital development of its working age population.”

