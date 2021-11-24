Britain risks Christmas alcohol shortage due to lack of drivers

Prospect of limited supplies follows panic buying at fuel pumps, soaring heating prices, and shortages of items ranging from electronics to crisps
An HGV lorry on the M4 motorway near Datchet, Berkshire. The UK Government has been called on to take urgent action over HGV driver shortages and freight disruption.

Wed, 24 Nov, 2021 - 15:30
James Davey

Britain could face a shortage of alcohol this Christmas unless the British government steps up its efforts to address a shortage of heavy goods vehicle (HGV) drivers, the wine and spirits industry has warned. 

The prospect of limited alcohol lines follows panic buying at Britain's fuel pumps, soaring heating prices, and shortages of items ranging from consumer electronics to crisps and vegan sausage rolls.

The Wine and Spirit Trade Association (WSTA) said 49 businesses, including Moët Hennessy UK, Laurent-Perrier UK, Pernod Ricard UK, C&C Group, and Matthew Clark, had put their names to a letter to transport minister Grant Shapps calling on him to take urgent action over HGV driver shortages and freight disruption.

"There is mounting concern amongst our membership that unless urgent action is taken, we will fall deeper into delivery chaos," said WSTA chief executive Miles Beale.

"We are already seeing major delays on wine and spirit delivery times which is pushing up costs and limiting the range of products available to UK consumers," Mr Beale said. 

The WSTA said its members had reported that importing products was taking up to five times longer than it did a year ago, with businesses that had previously been able to fulfil orders in two to three days experiencing shipments taking 15 days to process.

It also noted that freight costs had increased by 7%, as delivery firms have had to increase HGV drivers' wages to retain them.

The WSTA wants Mr Shapps to extend a temporary visa scheme for HGV drivers from late February next year, to a minimum of one year, to ease the burden on industry and allow for a sufficient increase in domestic drivers.

It also wants his department to facilitate better routing of freight from ports and smaller UK-based driver networks for short-haul journeys. 

Fuel protest hauliers cause widespread traffic disruption in Dublin

