Potato crisps in short supply in third of British shops, official figures show   

The UK's poultry industry has suffered from shortages of workers due to post-Brexit immigration restrictions and Covid-19
Potato crisps in short supply in third of British shops, official figures show   

Gary Lineker who promotes Walkers crisps. Britons each eat on average two packets of crisps a week, Kantar said.

Thu, 18 Nov, 2021 - 12:07

Potato crisps remain in short supply in almost one-in-three British shops, according to figures released by the UK's Office for National Statistics following production difficulties at a major supplier.

Britain's biggest crisp producer Walkers, part of Pepsi, had to scale back production of the potato snack at the start of the month after problems with an IT systems upgrade, which it warned could take weeks to fix.

Some 4% of shops visited between November 12 and November 15 had no multipacks of crisps for sale, while 26% had only limited supplies, according to market research by Kantar Public, published by the Office for National Statistics.

Britons each eat on average two packets of crisps a week, Kantar said.

Frozen turkeys - which were the scarcest product last week, when Kantar did not look into crisp supplies - had no or low availability at 15% of shops.

The poultry industry, which has suffered from shortages of workers due to post-Brexit immigration restrictions and Covid-19, said earlier this week there would be enough whole turkeys for Christmas but a limited range of other products.

Problems in Britain have been exacerbated by Brexit, which limits the ability of employers to hire workers from mainland Europe - most visibly last month when there were long queues at petrol stations. 

Read More

Oliver Mangan: Brexit is rapidly turning Britain into an economic laggard

Reuters

More in this section

Ulster Bank in Ireland Experts urge Paschal Donohoe to put costly mortgages at centre of banking review
Wall Street Interns Return To Office, And Nightlife, After A Year Of Zoom Meetings Greed outpacing fear in global markets, says Goldman chief
Builders criticise barriers to development in the Cork region Builders criticise barriers to development in the Cork region
crispsRetail#BrexitTurkeyPlace: UKOrganisation: Office for National StatisticsOrganisation: Walkers Crisps
Growing Loyalist Discontent After EU Article 16 U Turn

Belfast businesses are getting over Brexit faster than the politicians

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices