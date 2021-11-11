Fuel and energy costs help drive consumer prices to their highest since 2007

Sky-rocketing fuel and energy costs helped drive Irish consumer prices to their highest level in over 14 years, last month, new figures show.

But, on top of fuel shortages; pent-up spending demand and global supply constraints have resulted in price rises spilling over into numerous other goods and services categories.

Prices jumped by over 5% in October when compared to the same month last year, latest CSO inflation figures show.

This marked the largest annual change in prices since April 2007.

Transport and energy costs — the latter taking in housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels — drove October’s price surge, with respective rises of 15.4% and 10.8%.

Within that, petrol prices surged annually by 22%, diesel was up 25%, and home heating costs rocketed by 71%.

Gas prices jumped 23% and electricity soared by over 15%.

Spending demand drove a 4.1% jump in restaurant and hotel prices. Phone costs grew by 5%.

Meanwhile, rental and mortgage costs continued to rise.

Private rents grew by just under 1% on a monthly basis, but on a year-on-year level they surged by 7.5%. Rents have now increased by 22.5% since 2016.

Mortgage interest rates were up 0.5% in the month and rose 3% year-on-year. Clothing and footwear was the only category not to show a price increase.

October’s year-on-year rise compares unfavourably to the 2.8% and 3.7% levels seen in August and September, respectively.

On a rolling month-by-month basis, consumer prices rose by 0.7% in October; again representing a continued gradual increase. October was the 12th month in a row to show monthly inflation, the CSO said.

The Government recently forecast inflation peaking at around 4.5% in the final quarter of this year and falling back to below 2% next year.

However, it warned that the rate could stick closer to 3.5% on the back of prolonged high energy prices and supply chain upheaval.

Global inflationary tensions already heightened this week, with the US reporting its fastest surge in consumer prices since 1990.

With expectations that UK inflation will reach 5% by April, there are rising signs that global inflation will be longer-lasting than previously thought.