Rocketing energy costs drive Irish consumer prices to highest level in more than 14 years

Surging energy costs drove Irish consumer prices to their highest level in 14 years, last month, new figures show.

Prices jumped by over 5% in October – when compared to the same month last year – latest CSO inflation figures show.

The year-on-year rise compares unfavourably to the 2.8% and 3.7% levels seen in August and September, respectively.

The CSO said the year-on-year jump in October marked the largest annual change in prices since April 2007.

On a rolling month-by-month basis, consumer prices rose by 0.7% in October; again representing a continued gradual increase.

Transport and energy costs – the latter taking in housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels – drove October’s price surge, with respective rises of 15.4% and 10.8%, the CSO said.