Ireland's two-speed economy suggested by new CSO output figures

The part of the economy dominated by multinationals is continuing to expand at a much rapid pace than the other part that features Irish-owned firms, new CSO figures on industrial output suggest.
The figures show in the three months to the end of September, the so-called modern sector expanded 4.3% from the previous three months and surged by over 33% from a year earlier.
The "traditional sector" by contrast declined 2% in the latest three months and rose by 8.8% from the same three months a year earlier.
The modern sector includes activities such as basic pharma, electronics, computer and optical, which are dominated by multinationals.
It is well known that many of the pharma and computer multinationals have prospered through the pandemic, amid global demand for their products despite the global lockdowns. Their huge increase in output and increased profits has already led to another bounty for Government tax returns this year, the exchequer returns showed last week.
The traditional sector includes companies involved in food, dairy, meat, beverages and wood products. Here, subcomponents had mixed outcomes. The output of food products fell 3.5% in the latest three months but had gained 13% from a year earlier. Meat products gained by 5.5% and 18.7% over both periods.