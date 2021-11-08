Ireland's two-speed economy suggested by new CSO output figures

Multinationals continue to expand at a much more rapid pace than Irish-owned firms
Ireland's two-speed economy suggested by new CSO output figures

The modern sector which includes pharmacueticals expanded by 4.3% compared to the previous three months.

Mon, 08 Nov, 2021 - 12:58
Eamon Quinn

The part of the economy dominated by multinationals is continuing to expand at a much rapid pace than the other part that features Irish-owned firms, new CSO figures on industrial output suggest.

The figures show in the three months to the end of September, the so-called modern sector expanded 4.3% from the previous three months and surged by over 33% from a year earlier. 

The "traditional sector" by contrast declined 2% in the latest three months and rose by 8.8% from the same three months a year earlier.

The modern sector includes activities such as basic pharma, electronics, computer and optical, which are dominated by multinationals. 

It is well known that many of the pharma and computer multinationals have prospered through the pandemic, amid global demand for their products despite the global lockdowns. Their huge increase in output and increased profits has already led to another bounty for Government tax returns this year, the exchequer returns showed last week.                   

The traditional sector includes companies involved in food, dairy, meat, beverages and wood products. Here, subcomponents had mixed outcomes. The output of food products fell 3.5% in the latest three months but had gained 13% from a year earlier. Meat products gained by 5.5% and 18.7% over both periods.

Read More

South-west eyes growth in financial services sector

More in this section

GERMANY-EU-ECB-EUROZONE-BANKING-ECONOMY Oliver Mangan: All eyes on energy prices for central banks to hold line against interest rate hikes
High eurozone inflation temporary, ECB's Philip Lane says High eurozone inflation temporary, ECB's Philip Lane says
South-west eyes growth in financial services sector South-west eyes growth in financial services sector
Brexit

Trade war warning for Britain: 'Targeting a Monaghan chicken is the same as targeting a Tyrone chicken'

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices