Dr Barry was the brother of former Tánaiste Peter Barry and the grandson of Anthony Barry, the founder of Barry's Tea
Former CRH Chief Executive Tony Barry dies

Dr Tony Barry served as chairman and director of Greencore and deputy governor of Bank of Ireland.

Fri, 29 Oct, 2021 - 17:56
Alan Healy

The death has occurred of Dr Tony Barry, former chief executive of CRH and President of business representative body IBEC.

A graduate of UCC, Dr Barry was a civil engineer by profession. He spent 35 years with construction firm Roadstone becoming its chief executive and subsequently chief of CRH.

Dr Barry was the brother of former Tánaiste Peter Barry and the grandson of Anthony Barry, the founder of Barry's Tea. He also served as director of Greencore and deputy governor of the Bank of Ireland. He also served on the Children’s Medical and Research Foundation and the Cork University Foundation.

In 1995, in recognition of his contribution to the construction industry, Dr Barry was awarded an Honorary Doctorate by his alma mater, University College Cork.

Ibec CEO Danny McCoy offered his condolences, saying: “Tony was undoubtedly one of Ireland’s most significant business leaders of the last half-century."

"Over an extensive career across business and engineering, he was a central pillar to the remarkable development and growth of CRH, creating considerable job opportunities in the process. He leaves an abiding legacy.”

