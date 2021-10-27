SME support programme for online skills extended

A funding and support programme initially established to help SMEs improve their online presence and e-commerce capabilities during the worst of the Covid restrictions has been extended due to high demand from businesses.

The E-Merge programme, initiated by cross-border business development organisation InterTrade Ireland, has already been availed of by around 1,000 companies across the island of Ireland. It provides up to €2,800 worth of consultancy support per company to help them develop online sales.