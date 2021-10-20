Warning on electric vehicles 2030 target

The Government will not meet its target of having 1m electric vehicles (EVs) on the roads by 2030 if it focuses only on big population centres, an energy analyst has warned.
Catherine Edwards at Cornwall Insight Ireland said most EVs have been sold in the big population centres in the Republic — with Dublin accounting for over 50% and Cork for only 10%.
However, few EVs have been sold in rural counties, including Kerry, Clare, Sligo, Cavan, and Monaghan.
"Part of the problem is that much of the investment in EV infrastructure is based around averages, and the averages are heavily skewed by the density of the Dublin metropolitan area," she said.
She said if the Government aims to switch to all-electric car sales by 2030 "then it will need to ensure that its more rural communities are able to participate in the EV revolution".