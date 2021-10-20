Warning on electric vehicles 2030 target

Government told it will not have 1m EVs on the road by end of the decade if it only focuses on big population centres
Warning on electric vehicles 2030 target

Most electric vehicles have been sold in the big population centres, with Dublin accounting for over 50% and Cork for only 10%. 

Wed, 20 Oct, 2021 - 16:05
Eamon Quinn

The Government will not meet its target of having 1m electric vehicles (EVs) on the roads by 2030 if it focuses only on big population centres, an energy analyst has warned. 

Catherine Edwards at Cornwall Insight Ireland said most EVs have been sold in the big population centres in the Republic — with Dublin accounting for over 50% and Cork for only 10%.  

However, few EVs have been sold in rural counties, including Kerry, Clare, Sligo, Cavan, and Monaghan. 

"Part of the problem is that much of the investment in EV infrastructure is based around averages, and the averages are heavily skewed by the density of the Dublin metropolitan area," she said.  

She said if the Government aims to switch to all-electric car sales by 2030 "then it will need to ensure that its more rural communities are able to participate in the EV revolution".

Read More

Motoring industry hits out at Government decision to remove PHEV grant

More in this section

InterTrade Ireland extends SME online support programme InterTrade Ireland extends SME online support programme
For Sale Signs. IMF urges caution as house prices surge globally
Cork businesses planning to resume air travel Cork businesses planning to resume air travel
#transport#Climate Change
Warning on electric vehicles 2030 target

Nestlé posts 'fantastic growth' as food giant passes on global price hikes to consumers

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices