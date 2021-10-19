Motoring industry hits out at Government decision to remove PHEV grant

Representatives from the Irish motoring industry have hit out at the removal of the €2,500 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) grant in January 2022, saying the timing is "deplorable".

They say for the second time in less than two weeks the Government has "moved the goalposts" and car dealers now have to contact customers who have pre-ordered cars for January to advise them of changes.

Last week, during the Budget 2022 announcements, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said that a revised VRT table is being introduced.

The 20 band table will remain with an increase in rates, with a 1% increase for vehicles that fall between bands 9-12, a 2% increase for bands 13-15 and a 4% increase for bands 16-20.

In 2021 so far, more than 7,500 PHEV cars were sold in Ireland with the industry saying they are committed to more than 11,000 units in 2022.

In July 2021, the Government reduced the PHEV SEAI grant relief from €5,000 to €2,500 with the motoring industry saying it was an "awful" decision at the time and now its withdrawal is "shocking and deplorable."

Brian Cooke, director-general of the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI), said the decision is "anti-consumer and anti-environment".

"PHEVs are an important stepping stone to going fully electric, particularly in parts of rural Ireland where this is a lack of charging infrastructure," Mr Cooke said.

"The Government’s Climate Action Plan hopes to have 94,000 PHEVs on our roads by 2025 and 290,000 by 2030.

"The removal of these incentives undermines this plan and runs counter to the aim of reducing emissions."

Mr Cooke said that the industry accepts the supports cannot remain in place forever, but it is "way too early" to remove this grant.

"It is particularly unfair to consumers and the Industry who have ordered cars for 2022 in expectation of this support continuing," he said.

"We are calling on the Government to be fair to customers who are buying a new PHEV next year. The Minister should continue to support the purchase of Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) in 2022."

Paddy Comyn, head of communications with AA Ireland, says the total removal of the PHEV grant is "premature" and sends the wrong signals to customers considering the move to a more economic option.

"We feel that the announcement of the cessation of PHEV grants in January... is premature and will not encourage the move away from petrol or diesel cars,” Mr Comyn said.

“PHEVs are a stepping stone for many people away from petrol and diesel cars and for some people, a Battery Electric Vehicle doesn’t quite yet meet their needs and a PHEV would have given many motorists the natural progression to move into a BEV."