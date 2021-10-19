Why businesses need to start treating climate change like health and safety

Ireland was recently ranked best in the world for Covid resilience – a reassuring sign we have the skills, and guts, to act in the face of a crisis.

Can we apply these skills to another global crisis? The UN issued a ‘Code Red for Humanity’ in August of this year and how our government, businesses and citizens respond will determine our success, or otherwise, in living through this emergency.

An emergency by definition is serious, dangerous and requires immediate action. If social distancing, masks, handwashing and vaccines were the actions used to get Covid-19 under control – what is our go-to list for the climate emergency? Do people know the actions they need to take to be safe?

Just as with Covid, the framework for action is set by government. But it can only be delivered through the actions of individuals. In the case of the climate emergency, the government is setting the context in the revised National Development Plan, a Climate Action Plan and a Carbon Budget, as per the revised Climate Act 2021.

But to turn these policies into actions, every citizen, community, employee and business owner will need to be enabled and supported to play their part. They will need to know what actions to take, understand why it matters to their wellbeing and health, and have the skills and resources to take them.

Imagine if people, businesses and organisations started to treat climate change the way they treat health and safety? Both are material to business and have a direct impact on people’s lives, yet they are treated differently.

Adhering to the Health and Safety Act is required by law for all businesses regardless of size or sector while sustainability is still considered nice to have by some. What if workplaces across Ireland made sustainability know-how a non-negotiable priority and a mandated capability for all employees so they could integrate it into their work and home lives?

For example, a person working in internal communications requires skills in creating messages that engage employees on the social and environmental aspects of their work. An accounts professional needs to be able to account for carbon as well as euros.

A delivery driver needs training to reduce emissions, to avoid the air pollution associated with engine idling and ultimately access to an electric vehicle. The driver can also apply these skills in their home life and when volunteering at GAA or in a Parent’s Association meeting. If these skills don’t exist employers should ensure they are developed quickly, given the imperative to halve emissions in the next nine years.

Often, when something becomes compliance-driven, it becomes joyless. But sustainability with a strong social and personal message, in language people can understand, sparks real, tangible change. Framed alongside messages about business purpose and planetary health, sustainability can be exciting, inspiring and engaging.

Businesses in Ireland, from retail to financial institutions, are integrating sustainability into how they work, reducing emissions, designing out waste, rethinking business models and responding to consumer demand. But they can do more because collectively they employ over 2 million people and upskilling their employees with the knowledge and skills to live and work more sustainably is an important action and response to the climate emergency.

71% of employees want to learn more about sustainability and the same proportion want to work for organisations with sustainability high on the agenda. Employers have the opportunity to respond to this demand and in doing so prepare 2 million people for the actions they need to take to stay safe and transform their lives for the better.