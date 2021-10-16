Learn to understand the split personality of your credit card

For those struggling under a lot of credit card debt, the first step is to stop using the card. Simple, but not always easy, especially if you’re a slave to impulse purchases.
22.9%, 19.68%, 3.83% for 12 months
22.9%, 19.68%, 3.83% for 12 months
13.8%, 19.68%, none
17%, 19.68%, 3.83% for 12 months
22.9%, 16.8%, 0% for 12 months
22.9%, 16.8%, 0% for 6 months
22.9%, 16.8%, 0% for 2 months
26.6%, 21.36%, 0% for 7 months
22.1%, 21.36%, 0% for 7 months
19.6%, 19.89%, 0% for 7 months
22.9%, 16.8%, 0% for 9 months
18.25%, 20%, 0% for 6 months
22.53%, 22.46%, 0% for 6 months
16.1%, 13.9%, 0% for 12 months
Data courtesy of the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission. See consumerhelp.ie